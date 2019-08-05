July 27, 2019
Richard “Dick” Roskammer, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, July 27, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Barb Rieger. Musical selections were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Here I Am, Lord.” Urn bearers were Haley Cassens and Brandon Cassens.
Richard Lee Roskammer was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Cherokee, Iowa. He was the son of Lawrence and Katherine (Herbert) Roskammer. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed in his faith as a youth. Richard received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1956.
On April 25, 1959, Richard was united in marriage to Audrey Arlene Mortenson at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Renee and Ricky. Dick and Audrey resided in Hutchinson. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Dick started B&R Growers and Greenhouse in Hutchinson. He also worked for Moehring Motors and Moehring Sports Center. Dick and Audrey purchased Carr Flowers in 1982. They moved the business to its present location on Highway 7 and expanded it into the Hutchinson Mall and Litchfield and later the Plaza 15 Mall. Dick retired in 2000, when he sold B&R Growers and Greenhouse and Carr Flowers to Dundee Nursery.
Dick enjoyed going to Lake Jennie, hunting and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He was an avid snowmobiler and made 10 trips to Yellowstone snowmobiling. Dick also enjoyed fishing at Lake Winnibigoshish.
Dick was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Blessed be his memory.
Dick is survived by his wife Audrey Roskammer of Hutchinson; children, Renee Cassens and her husband, Brian, of Hutchinson and Ricky Roskammer and his wife, Diane, of Hutchinson; and grandchildren, Haley Cassens and Brandon Cassens; stepgrandchildren, Shanna Burnison and her special friend Devin Christensen and Grant Burnison and his wife Sarah; stepgreat-grandchildren, Brantlee Christensen and Dani, Josephine, Victoria, Grant Jr. and Genevieve Burnison; sister-in-law Charleen Mortenson of Minnetonka; and many other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Katherine Roskammer; mother and father-in-law Cecil and Ernest Mortenson; and brother-in-law Darrel Mortenson.
