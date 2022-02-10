Feb. 4, 2022
Richard Charles Thompson, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Feb. 4, 2022 at his residence. In his honor, we are forgoing a funeral service and will have a private family celebration at the family cabin this summer. Rick hated funerals and found many creative ways to avoid them.
Rick was born in Minneapolis on June 22, 1950 and graduated from Minnetonka High School and St. Cloud State University, majoring in biology and wildlife management. Rick was a microbiologist at Minnesota Specialty Yeast in Hutchinson for many years.
Rick loved his brothers and their families, his springer spaniels, visiting the family cabin on Lake Belle Taine for some fishing and family time, hunting grouse and pheasants every fall, and investing his hard-earned money. He was successful in all of these endeavors.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Wilma; and brother Willis Jr. (Bill).
He is survived by sister-in-law Byrdie; brothers, Robert (Pat) of Houston, Texas, Anthony (Nadia) of Anaheim, California, Douglas (Anna) of Ely, John (Mirca) of Cambridge, England; and many nieces and nephews.
For those so inclined, Rick would have preferred that donations go to Pheasants Forever.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com