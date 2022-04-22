April 18, 2022
Richard (Dick) Walter Walls, 91 of Darwin, passed away on Easter Monday April 18, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 23, 2022, at the Litchfield United Methodist Church. Luncheon will follow the services.
Dick was born on the family farm on Aug. 29, 1930 and lived there for the next 90 years. He was united in marriage to Barbara Joan Haapala on May 16, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. They shared 41 years of marriage before Barb passed away in 1995. Together they raised six children.
He spent most of his life on the farm, milking cows, raising crops, and raising kids. Smart, funny, and mischievous – he could fix most anything – a broken combine or hurt feelings.
He was generous with his time, money, and always willing to lend a hand. He loved to share crops that he grew, such as sweet corn and peas, with his neighbors, family, and anyone he happened to cross paths with.
Dick loved to talk! He never knew a stranger (I don’t know ya, but I’ll hello ya) and could strike up a conversation for hours with anyone he met (much to the chagrin of his impatient children). Spending time with his family was something that he loved dearly, whether it was riding around in the golf cart, sharing a meal, or just sitting around talking smart. He loved all activities associated with the farm and his kids.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Wilhelmina; wife Barbara; infant son Coley; son Bryon; and brother-in-law Wallace (Bud) Goemer.
He is survived by his sister Dorothy Goemer; children Carol (Patrick), Douglas (Deborah), Catherine (David), Susan (friend Gary), Amy (Christopher); grandchildren, Trista (Eric), Gina (Corey), Claire (Wade), Benjamin; great grandchildren Cally, Abbey, Vera, Hannah, and Harold.