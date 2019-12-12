Dec. 11, 2019
Rick J. DeSmith, 60, of Litchfield died of cancer on his way to the hospital “and he wasn’t wearing his helmet”, early Wednesday, Dec. 11. Friends and family can gather from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A masonic prayer service will be at 7 p.m.
Ricky James DeSmith, son of John and “Gold Bond Betty” (Stirn) DeSmith, was born Dec. 15, 1958, in Litchfield. He grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1977. He continued his education at Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute. Rick worked in Litchfield at Cargil for 23 years doing almost every job including train engineer.
On Jan. 30, 1996, he was united in marriage to Robin Nurmi in Litchfield. They purchased Pizza Ranch in 1999 and have owned and operated it ever since. Rick was proud to be a part of the Litchfield Fire Department from 1984 through 2008. Not only did he serve with his father Chief John DeSmith, but like his dad he took on the role of fire prevention officer and later became a fire captain! He also was a fire instructor for many years.
Rick was a member of Masons and Shrine, Patriot Guard, ABATE and a co-founder of Foundation for Challenged Children. He was proud help in bringing the annual Dairy Queen Bike Run to life. Rick had volunteered as Santa for the last five years in Litchfield. Playing the role at Central Park Santa House, American Legion Christmas Party and Kinsella Chiropractic Santa Semi.
He loved riding his motorcycle and attending numerous biker rallies throughout the years. On his off time, he really enjoyed watching Nascar and taking naps. His tough exterior gave way to a tender-hearted caring man. Rick was a genuine person, what you saw is what you got.
He is survived by his wife Robin DeSmith of Litchfield; children, John DeSmith of Willmar, Joshua (Samantha) DeSmith of Litchfield, Steven (Kenny) Thomsen of Plymouth, Aaron Thomsen (Emily Streich) of Willmar, Carley Thomsen (Jeremy Kuperus) of Brooten and Danielle Fribley of Waite Park; grandchildren, Arik, Jaxen, Ellyahnna, Jordyn, Liam, Axel, Tegan, Josaphine, Ellia, Jenna, Jason, Chris, Caramon, Conner, Cheyanne, Colton and Jaden; sister Pat Rueckert of Waconia; brothers, Randy (Tami) DeSmith of Manasses, Virginia, Gary (Kay) DeSmith of Cokato and Scott (Deb) DeSmith of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Karen Tuman; and brother-in-law Bob Rueckert.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com