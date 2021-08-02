July 20, 2021
Ricky Lee Roskammer, 53, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday July 20, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Private family memorial service was Saturday, July 31, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Urn bearers were, Haley Cassens, Brandon Cassens, Shanna Burnison, Grant Burnison, and Brantlee Christensen.
Ricky Lee Roskammer was born Dec. 19, 1967, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Richard and Audrey (Mortenson) Roskammer. Ricky was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson at St. Anastasia Catholic School through the 6th grade, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1986.
Ricky was united in marriage to Diane Burnison at Anderson Gardens in Litchfield. Ricky and Diane resided in Hutchinson. They shared 21 happy years of life together.
Ricky was employed at Pamida, Carr Flowers Family Business, and he also worked part time as a taxi driver.
Ricky enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling to Arizona, and babysitting his granddaughter Brantlee. He especially enjoyed spending time at Lake Jennie and with his family and friends.
Ricky passed away Tuesday, July 20, at St. Cloud Hospital, at the age of 53 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Ricky is survived by his wife Diane Roskammer; step-children, Grant Burnison, Shanna Burnison; step-grandchildren, Daniele, Josephine, Victoria, Grant Jr., Genevieve, and Brantlee; mother Audrey Roskammer; sister Renee Cassens and her husband Brian; niece and nephew, Haley Cassens and her fiancée Josh Grass, Brandon Cassens and his wife Madison; mother-in-law Helen Gardner; sister-in-law Kathy Anderson and her husband Loren, brother-in-law Troy Gardner and his wife Nikki; many other relatives and friends.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father Richard Roskammer; father-in-law Terril Gardner.
