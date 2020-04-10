April 9, 2020
Rita K. Roepke, 83, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, April 9, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be Saturday, April 18, at St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery in Fernando. The Rev. Aaron Albrecht is officiating. Urn bearers are Tyler Trettin and Ainsley Hoffman.
Rita Kathryn Roepke was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Le Sueur. She was the daughter of Frank and Rose (Herschman) Riebel. Rita was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed. She attended country school in St. Henry and was a graduate of Le Center High School in 1954. Rita furthered her education at Mankato Business School. After she finished her schooling in Mankato, she moved to Minneapolis and began working as a secretary at Honeywell where she was employed for 16 years.
On April 15, 1961, Rita was united in marriage to Lloyd Roepke in Minneapolis. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Patti, Jeff and Jennifer. Rita and Lloyd resided in Golden Valley until moving to their farm south of Brownton in 1972. In 1983, they moved off the farm and into their home in Brownton. They shared 40 years of marriage until Lloyd passed away in May 2001.
After working as a farmwife for 11 years, Rita began working as a benefits specialist at Hutchinson Technology Inc. in 1981. She worked there for 20 years before retiring in 2001.
She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Fernando.
Rita enjoyed spending time at her timeshare at Breezy Point, traveling and attending card club. One of her favorite places to visit was Grand Marais. She had a passion and talent for making quilts. She marked many special occasions with the gift of a quilt. These will be cherished keepsakes for friends and family forever.
Family was the center of Rita’s life. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild was what she cherished most. She was a devoted cheerleader at her grandkids’ swim and track meets, hockey, basketball, lacrosse, volleyball and soccer games. She was generous with her time and talents and always put family first. She will be missed.
Blessed be her memory.
Rita is survived by her children, Patti (Greg) Stoeckmann of Farmington, Jeff (Kym) Roepke of Colfax, North Dakota, and Jennifer (Larry) Trettin of Stewart; grandchildren, Emily (Ben) Theis, Mackenzie (Kyle) Hoffman, Katelyn Roepke, Alex Trettin, Nick (Carissa) Roepke, Eric Stoeckmann, and Tyler Trettin; great-granddaughter Ainsley Hoffman; and many other relatives and friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Riebel; husband Lloyd Roepke; siblings, Betty King, Pat Riebel and Eddie Riebel; and many close friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.