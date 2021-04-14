April 9, 2021
Rita M. Koll, 72, of Hector, passed away Friday, April 9, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island. The Rev. George Schmit officiated. Organist was Maleia Ryberg. Song leader was Amy Hollan. Musical selections were “Amazing Grace”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “We Have Been Told”, “The Hand of God Shall Hold You”, and “Here I Am, Lord”. Casket bearers were Todd Koll, Brian Hilliard, Evan Hilliard, Todd Strusz, Luke Battes.
Rita Mary Koll was born May 26, 1948 in Sleepy Eye. She was the daughter of Leo Sr. and Martha (Lux) Battes. Rita was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. She received her education in Hector, and was a graduate of the Hector High School Class of 1966.
Rita was a Hector resident since 1962. She was employed in production at Hutchinson Technology, Incorporated in Hutchinson until her retirement. Rita was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Hector and then St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island upon the Hector parish closure.
Rita was a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother. Her family was her world and she devoted her time to loving them well and helping them in any way possible. She had a special bond with her granddog Charlie. She also enjoyed spending time, corresponding and walking with good friends and old coworkers. She loved to garden and enjoyed finding a good bargain like no other. Rita was kind, gentle, friendly, and selfless. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life and we find immense comfort in the knowledge that she is eternally at rest with her Father.
Rita passed away Friday, April 9, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, at the age of 72 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Rita is survived by her children, Todd Koll of Austin, Texas, Tanya Hilliard and her husband Brian, of Lakeville; grandchildren, Abby, Sabrina, and Tristan Koll, and Ellie, Brie, and Evan Hilliard; many other relatives and friends
Rita was preceded in death by her parents Leo Sr. and Martha Battes; and brother Leo Jr. Battes.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.