April 8, 2020
Rita M. Stevens, 96, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, April 8, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family services were held Saturday, April 11. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Casket bearers were Greg Stevens, Dan Stevens, Tim Stevens, Joe Stevens, Frank Stevens and Steve Dettman.
Rita Marjorie Stevens was born March 23, 1924, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Julius and Barbara (McCormick) Tully. Rita was baptized as an infant April 6, 1924, and was later confirmed in her catholic faith as a youth June 6, 1937, both at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1941. Rita furthered her education for one year in teacher’s training and then at Farragut College in Farragut, Idaho, for two years.
Rita entered active military service in the United States Navy April 19, 1945, in Minneapolis. She achieved the rank of aerographer’s mate second class and was given an honorable discharge July 19, 1946, at Corpus Christi, Texas.
On April 12, 1947, Rita was united in marriage to Franklin Stevens at St. Joseph’s Church in Sandpoint, Idaho. This marriage was blessed with five children, Greg, Dan, Joe, Tim and Deborah. Rita and Franklin resided in St. Paul from 1948 to 1964, and then relocated to Hutchinson in 1964. Rita and Franklin shared 35 years of marriage until the passing of Franklin on July 15, 1982.
Rita was a rural school teacher in McLeod County from 1942 to 1944. She then worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis, from 1944 to 1945. Rita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed gardening her flowers and vegetables along with taking care of her grandchildren. Rita was 100 percent Irish and was very proud of her heritage.
Blessed be her memory.
Rita is survived by her children, Greg Stevens of Hutchinson; Dan Stevens and his wife, Donna, of Norwood Young America; Joe Stevens and his wife, Marilyn, of Hutchinson; Tim Stevens of Tower; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister Olive Krueger of Plymouth; and many other relatives and friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Barbara Tully; husband Franklin Stevens; daughter Deborah Dettman; grandson David Dettman; siblings, Leon Tully, Mary Monahan, Jeanette Kary and Joe Tully.
A special thanks to the Allina Health Hospice staff, Melanda, Kelly and Michelle. The family would like to especially thank the Harmony River, Hillside Bend staff, who provided the day-to-day care and comfort to our mother during the last four months.
