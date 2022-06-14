June 5, 2022
Robert Anderson, 100, passed away on June 5, 2022. He was a farmer, musician, aviator, war hero, Mason, businessman, golfer and patriarch. A Celebration of Life & lunch is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 1, 2022 at Wind Crest Community in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Final resting place in Fort Logan National Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Military Honors.
Robert was born in a farmhouse in Litchfield on March 25,1922 to Swedish parents, John and Ruth Anderson. Robert had a cherished older brother, Bud; and music, laughter, and joy filled their home. The Anderson farm is still in the family today.
In his early years he attended a one-room country school house and played the guitar and banjo in local town venues. He loved playing the banjo his entire life. Robert signed up for Navy pilot training in 1942 just six months after the start of WWII and began a life long career of flying numerous and different aircraft from jet planes to helicopters. He flew in three wars; WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, eventually retiring and becoming a flight operations instructor with United Airlines.
Robert met and married the love of his life, Phyllis Green Anderson on Aug. 18, 1945. She was born and raised on a farm in Newfolden, and the daughter of Norwegian parents. They were married over 70 years before Phyllis passed in 2016. They had a life filled with love, laughter, adventure, travel, many rounds of golf, three children and 18 grand and great-grandchildren.
Robert was a war hero. He was a Major in the Marines, and flew a variety of aircraft including fighter planes and helicopters on and off aircraft carriers. He was awarded numerous aviator awards, as well as being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross from President Dwight D. Eisenhower in April 1953. He was also recognized and honored for completing over 100 war time flight missions. After the war, Robert flew helicopters in support of NASA, the newly formed United States Space Program. In 1962, Robert flew a support helicopter for President John F. Kennedy during the dedication of the USA water conservation program in Redding, California.
After retirement, Robert briefly became a realtor in Southern California before being hired by United Airlines. After retiring from United, Robert and Phyllis (realtor) enjoyed their hobby of buying, fixing up, and selling homes for many years.
Robert and Phyllis enjoyed their summer cabin on a lake in Park Rapids for many years. Family summers were spent at the lake enjoying fishing, boating, water sports, and playing golf.
Finally, Robert was an amazing patriarch and is survived by his three children and 18 grand/great grandchildren. Robb (Linda; Oliver); Karyn (Dave; Erik, Christina, Samantha, Dylan, Everly; Kyle, Jamie, Cora, Wyatt, Eugene); Kristin (Bill; Bryan, Meagan, Ellie; Laura, Mike, Crosby, Cameron).
When asked three months before his 100th birthday what wise advice he could offer for a satisfying life, Robert responded to have a loving family, a sense of humor, a spirit of service and gratitude, and to do your best in all things. Robert clearly had a life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to: Veterans of Wind Crest, c/o Tom Puckett, 3225 Summer Wind Lane #2115, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129