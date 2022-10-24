Oct. 20, 2022
Robert “Bob” Eugene Anderson, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday at Cokato Manor in Cokato. Funeral service was Sunday at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Abner Aguilar. Organist was Barbara Eno. Pianist was Evie Swanson. Soloist and song leader was Christine Haefner, “On Eagle’s Wings”. Obituary reader was Sherman McCormick. Congregational hymns were, “In the Garden” and “Onward Christian Soldiers”. Casket bearers were, Kevin Lindblad, Gary Agrimson, Bruce Naustdal, Stan Trana, Nita Rea, Rosy Reisz.
He was born June 26, 1936, in Madison, the son of Elmer and Blanch (Brannan) Anderson. He was baptized as an infant, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Riverside Lutheran Church in Dawson. He received his education in Dawson, and was a graduate of the Dawson High School Class of 1954. Bob furthered his education at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis.
Bob farmed for several years before he entered active military service joining in the United States Army Reserves in Jan. of 1958. He served six months active duty for training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and was recalled to active duty on Oct. 28, 1961, in response to the Berlin Crisis. He was released from active duty on Aug. 6, 1962, and was Honorably Discharged from the Army Reserves on Nov. 24, 1963, with the rank of Private First Class.
On July 8, 1961, Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Jean Gerrie at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Bloomington. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Edward and Paul. Bob and Sandra resided in South Minneapolis, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 46 years of marriage before the passing of Sandra in 2008.
Bob was employed at several tool and die shops until 1977, when the family moved to Hutchinson. He worked at Telex in Glencoe for five years before, and with Sandra’s encouragement, starting his own business, Hutchinson Machine and Tool. He retired in 2005. Bob attended Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson. He volunteered for many organizations in Hutchinson, including the McLeod County Republicans, being their treasurer since 2004. Bob was elected to all three offices of the Hassan Valley Town Board, serving for 15 years. He also served on the Hutchinson Joint Powers Board and two advisory committees. Bob was also a member of Kiwanis, Partners in Friendship, and Toastmasters.
Bob enjoyed going on family trips, volunteering, always learning, and four-wheeling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Bob is survived by his son, Edward Anderson and his significant other, Kris Paterson and her children, Lauren and Mark; sister in-law Sue Anderson of North Little Rock, Arkansas; nieces, Lisa and Laurie Anderson; many other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Blanche Anderson; wife Sandra Anderson; son Paul Anderson; brothers, Eldon Anderson, Virgil (Lucille) Anderson; sisters, Claire Thompson, Luella Barclay.
