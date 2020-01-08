Jan. 6, 2020
Robert “Bob” L. Arndt, 90, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ecumen Oaks and Pines in Hutchinson. a private family service will be at a later date.
Robert Lee Arndt was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Owatonna, Minnesota. He was the son of Paul and Arvella (Turner) Arndt. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Robert received his education in Owatonna and was a graduate with Owatonna High School Class of 1947.
On Sept. 30, 1950, Robert was united in marriage to Florence Wavrin at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna. This marriage was blessed with one son, Thomas. Robert and Florence resided in Owatonna, Faribault and Kenyon. They later moved to Hutchinson. Robert and Florence shared 60 years of marriage until the passing of Florence April 21, 2011.
Robert was employed for many years as a sales manager for Harvestore Dealerships in Minnesota until 1986. He then was employed at Culligan Water Conditioning in Hutchinson.
Robert enjoyed collecting and restoring cars, such as Corvettes. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Robert is survived by his son Thomas Arndt and his wife, Marilyn, of Bloomington, Illinois; grandchildren, Emilie Brehm and her husband, Eric, of Mesa, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Henry Brehm, Charlie Brehm and Peter Brehm; terrific neighbors that always watched and cared for him; special friends whom he always ate lunch with at Evergreen Apartments; and many other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Arvella Arndt; wife Florence Arndt; sister Betty Johnson; and stepmothers, Evelyn Arndt and Lucille Arndt.
Memorials preferred to Lutheran Social Services.
