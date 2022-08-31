Aug. 26. 2022
Robert James Arneson Jr., 62, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his home in Howard Lake after a year long battle with cancer. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at New Journey UCC in Hutchinson, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Round Grove Lakeside Cemetery in Stewart.
Rob was united in marriage to Michelle McLaughlin on Sept. 23, 2006, in Redwood Falls. He worked as a truck driver for the last 16 years, most recently employed by Ruan Transportation, he enjoying seeing the country and bringing his dogs along for the ride. Rob loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, fishing, and his favorite past time was being out on two-wheels on his Harley, riding with his boys, friends, or out on his own.
Survived by his wife, Michelle; daughter, Melanie (Alex) Henning of Buffalo Lake; sons, Andy Arneson of Buffalo Lake, Robby (Heather) Arneson of Bird Island, and T.J. (Brittany) Caron of New Ipswich, New Hampshire; grandkids, Justin Maryott (19), Brooklyn (11), Gavin (10), Lilly (9), Huntley (7), Axel (3), Sophia (2), Brooks (1), and Spencer (5 mos.); brother, Steve Arneson of Winsted; niece, Christina Posusta, of Burnsville; nephew, Bobby (fiancé Allison Gregg) Hayden of Nicollet; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceded in death by his father, Robert Arneson, Sr.; mother, Mary Arneson; sister, Debra Arneson; sister-in-law, Renae Arneson; uncles and aunts.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cokato & Howard Lake, MN 320-543-3401, www.swansonpeterson.com.