Sept. 14, 2021
Robert "Bob" Theodore Becker, 77, of Watkins passed away peacefully Sept. 14 at home. Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip's Catholic Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, and a luncheon will follow immediately after Mass. Family will have a private burial at a later date
Robert was born in Kimball on Jan. 4, 1944, to Nicholas and Alice (Adolph) Becker. He was united in marriage to Carole Lou Horwath July 11, 1964, in St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church, Forest City. They raised three children on their family farm south of Watkins. In his early years he worked at the granite sheds until he and his wife purchased their farm in 1966. He worked the rest of his life as a farmer and a concrete worker, even up to a couple weeks before he passed. Robert enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carole Lou; children, Rebecca, Roxy, and Ryan (Stacy); grandchildren, Ashley, Alicia (Travis), Hunter, Johnathan, Gavin, Madisen, and Brayden; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Mylah, and Brielle; siblings, Mary Knutson and Jerry (Carol); brother-in-law Gary (Joan) Horwath; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Alice Becker; father and mother-in-law Frank and Carolyn Horwath; brothers-in-law, Wilfred Knutson and Wesley (Sherry) Horwath.