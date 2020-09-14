Sept. 12, 2020
Robert (Bob) C. Weida, 85, passed away Sept. 12. Internment is planned for a later date at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Bob was born Aug. 11, 1935 in St. Paul, to Margarite and Bill Weida. He was a brother to three siblings, Don Weida, Dave Weida, and survived by his sister Mary Elmquist (Ron).
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force where highlights of his service included being stationed in Labrador Newfoundland on the Dew Line and working on the U2 Spy Plane as a technician.
Bob was an entrepreneur throughout his life. He owned and operated a meat market in Chisago City, Dairy Queen’s in St Paul and Litchfield, and an insurance agency in Litchfield
Community service was very important to Bob. He served on the Litchfield School Board and the Litchfield Public Utilities Commission. He was very active in the Kiwanis Club where he served in various leadership roles. One of Bob’s proudest accomplishments was his work and commitment to plan, fund, and bring the first indoor ice hockey arena to a small town in central Minnesota, the Litchfield Civic Arena.
Bob loved hockey and enjoyed watching the game. He shared stories about strapping newspapers to his legs as shin pads and playing on outdoor rinks in below zero temperatures as a youngster. He and his wife Linnea were St. Cloud State Huskies Hockey season ticket holders. For many years, Bob joined his family at the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament, WCHA or NCHC College Hockey Championship Tournaments. He smiled when he talked about how he attended two Frozen Four College National Hockey Championship Tournaments.
Later in life Bob was an avid bicyclist. He and Linnea traveled all across the Midwest biking many of the region’s rails to trails paths.
Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Linnea; his children, John Weida (Bonnie), Paul Weida (Anita), Gary Weida, Rob Weida (Kelley) and Travis Nelson (Tami); his eight grandchildren, Mike Gee (Bree), Dan Weida (Emily), Joe Weida, Tony Weida, Tom Weida, Jenna Tabelon (Nathan), Alex Nelson, and Ashley Nelson; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Josh.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Audrey.