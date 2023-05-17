May 8, 2023
Robert Carl Henke (Bob), 76, of Dassel passed away May 8, at Hutchinson Health. A small family gathering to celebrate Bob's life will take place June 3, at his favorite place in the woods by his home.
Bob was born June 5, 1946, at Hutchinson Hospital to Milburn and Lola (Christensen). He was baptized and later confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1964. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota, Morris in 1968 graduating with a bachelor of science in math education.
Bob served in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict from 1969-1973. He served as Quartermaster on the USS Knox. His math knowledge made him invaluable in his position to his fellow officers and shipmates. He received an Honorable Discharge.
Bob taught math in Clarkfield and also coached various sports. Most of Bob's teaching career was spent teaching math at Hutchinson High School.
On June 7, 1986, Bob and NoReen Nystrom were united in marriage in Dassel.
Bob enjoyed baseball, football, hunting with relatives and deer hunting with nephews at their Snake River hunting cabin. He also liked taking family out on his pontoon boat for rides with the youngest ones calling him "Captain Bob". Bob loved being outdoors whether it was mowing the lawn or planting trees in their woods. He also enjoyed reading, Navy reunions, being with friends, and stamp and coin collecting. For 17 years, the highlight of his winters was spending time in Carlsbad and Palm Springs, California with wife NoReen, special friends, and visiting family.
Bob passed away after a lengthy illness from his contact with toxins during the Vietnam Conflict and from other health problems.
Bob was a gentle soul who was very kind and loving. He was so deeply loved. He will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, NoReen Nystrom-Henke; sister, Patricia Brinkman (Dale); sisters-in-law, Mary Henke, Nan Nystrom-HilK (Dave); brother-in-law, Norm Nystrom, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Milburn and Lola Henke; his brother, Gary Henke.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel.