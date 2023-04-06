March 22, 2023
Robert "Bob" C. Johnson, 84 of Litchfield, died on Wednesday March 22, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial service was March 27, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Interment was at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Military honors were provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Robert "Bob" Charles Johnson, the son of Fred and Lydia (Hartz) Johnson was born on Feb. 5, 1939 in Litchfield. He was baptized in Grove City and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Bob graduated from Litchfield High School in 1957 and he went to St. Cloud State before volunteering for the Army draft where he was active in Germany from 1959 to 1961 in the signal corp; and served in the Army Reserves four additional years. Bob was united in marriage to Sharon Langseth on Aug. 25, 1962 and worked in sales for Pan-O-Gold Baking Company for over 40 years. He also worked for the City of Litchfield at the golf course for 13 years.
Bob was a member of First Lutheran Church where he was a past treasurer, and active in the church choir, the church council, the endowment committee and the men’s Saturday morning Bible study group. Bob was outgoing, sociable and volunteered his time with the Litchfield Fire Department, the Litchfield Rescue Squad, the American Legion and the Litchfield J.C.’s. He played baseball over the years for Litchfield, Darwin, Kingston and Dassel; and was inducted into the Litchfield Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, spending time with family and going to his grandchildren’s activities.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of Litchfield; daughters Jill (Greg) Nonweiler of Lakeville, Stacie (John) Boyer of Burnsville; grandchildren, Seth (Marni Knauf) Nonweiler, Cole Nonweiler, Lydia (Collin Hagen) Boyer and Lucas (Kaitlyn Jenkins) Boyer; a great grandson, Braydon Allen; brother, Gordon (Helen) Johnson of La Crosse, Wisconsin; and a sister, Jo Little of Brainerd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deloris Tinberg; sisters and brothers in-law; niece, Barb Malberg; and many cousins.
Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, the Litchfield Baseball Association or the Litchfield Fire Department.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com