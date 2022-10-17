Oct. 8, 2022
Robert “Bob” Webster Morehouse, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Oct. 8 at Harmony River Living Center. Private family memorial service was Saturday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in in the Andover Cemetery in Andover, South Dakota. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Woolverton. Guitarist was Charlie Keyes. Duet sang by Lauren Keyes and Shealyn Salgado; “On Eagle’s Wings” and “His Eye Is On the Sparrow.” Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone)” and “Go Now in Peace.” Liturgists were, Kellie Olson and Courtney Fisher. Urn bearers were, Dustin Helquist, Zach Fisher, Tristan Kawlewski.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1935, in Andover, South Dakota, the son of Archie and Emma (Raeder) Morehouse. He was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Andover Methodist Church. He received his education in Andover, and was a graduate of the Andover High School, Class of 1953. Bob participated in all sports in high school. He furthered his education at Ellendale College in Ellendale, North Dakota, on a basketball scholarship. Bob was an outstanding basketball player in college and received many awards. He graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in teaching in 1957.
He began teaching and coaching in Alsen, North Dakota, in the fall of 1957. On May 28, 1960, he married Gloria Kreklau at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Langdon, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with four children, Tamara, Danita, Richard, and Suzette. Bob and Gloria shared 62 years of marriage.
Bob also taught and coached in Upham, North Dakota, Bottineau, North Dakota, and Larimore, North Dakota. In 1968, the family moved to Excelsior, before moving to Watertown in 1974. Bob then taught and coached for the next 26 years in Wayzata. He retired in 1993. Bob and Gloria moved to Hutchinson in 2009. Bob was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
Bob enjoyed RVing, playing cards, fishing, following high school sports, and watching the Hutchinson Huskies. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria Morehouse of Hutchinson; children, Tamara (Joel) Salonek of Watertown, Danita (Russ) Kuntz of Mayer, Richard (Erin) Morehouse of Bemidji, Suzette Kawlewski of North Mankato; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Diana Ward of Indiana; sister in-law, Betty (Darrel) McDaniel of Montana; brothers-in-law, Willis Hoffbeck of Illinois, Alan (Harriet) Kreklau of North Dakota, Gary Kreklau of North Dakota; many other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Emma Morehouse; sister, Ruth Hoffbeck; brother, Ivan (Carolyn) Morehouse.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.