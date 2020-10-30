Oct. 26, 2020
Robert “Bob” Ralph Schuetz, 77, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe. The Rev. Daniel Welch officiating. Pianist is Yvonne Schuette. Soloist is Fonda Schuetz ~ “How Great Thou Art”. Congregational hymns are “Today Our Father Calls Us” and “I’m But a Stranger Here”. Special music by Ane Paumen. Military Honors by Glencoe VFW Post 5102. Honorary casket bearers UPS Retirees. Casket bearers are Michael Kettner, Dan Ruschmeier, Matt Ruschmeier, Peter Ruschmeier, Jeremiah Markgraf, and Cory Polifka.
Robert “Bob” Ralph Schuetz was born Sept. 27, 1943, in Glencoe. He was the son of Ralph Orrin August and Edella Nelda (Kottke) Schuetz. Robert was baptized as an infant Oct. 24, 1943, by Rev. Alf. Streufert and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth May 19, 1957, by Rev. H. A. Bode both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He received his education in Glencoe, graduating with the Glencoe High School Class of 1961. Robert entered active military service in the United States Navy Oct. 19, 1961, and served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He received an honorable discharge Oct. 18, 1963.
On May 15, 1965, Robert was united in marriage to Kathern “Kathy” Ruschmeier by Rev. Kuske at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helen Township, rural Glencoe. Robert and Kathern made their home in Glencoe. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Merri and Michael. Robert and Kathern shared more than 55 years of marriage.
Robert worked at UPS as a parcel delivery driver retiring March 21, 1996 after 30 years of service. He was an active lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. As his ministry to the church, Robert was an usher for 18 years, on the Board of Stewardship for six years and on the Board of Deacons for six years. Robert was also a member of the Glencoe Fire Department and the Glencoe VFW Post 5102 where he served on the color guard.
Robert loved hunting, fishing and spending time at their lake home at Breezy Point. Family was very important to him and he treasured the time spent with them and his friends.
Robert passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 77 years and 29 days.
Blessed be his memory.
Robert is survived by his wife, Kathern “Kathy” Schuetz of Glencoe; daughter Merri Slogar of White Bear Lake; son Michael “Mike” Schuetz and his wife Fonda, of Glencoe; grandchildren, Sheridan Slogar, Jacob Schuetz, Jonathan Sullivan, Hailey Havlik, and Faith Havlik; brother Roger Schuetz of Friendswood, Texas; sister Barb Markgraf and her husband Rodney, of Hutchinson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David Ruschmeier and his wife Jeannine, of Plato, Sandra Herrmann and her husband Larry, of Brownton, and Sherry Schuetz of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Edella Schuetz; father-in-law Hubert Ruschmeier; father-in-law and mother-in-law Earl and Esther Beringer; son-in-law Terry Slogar; brother Randy Schuetz; brothers-in-law, Dale Ruschmeier, and Glen Ruschmeier; sisters-in-law, Barbara Schuetz, and Arlys Ruschmeier.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.