Dec. 2, 2020
Robert “Bob” Schmid, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, December 7, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song Leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Song of Farewell”, and “Lead Me, Lord”. Urn bearer was John Schmid. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Robert “Bob” John Schmid was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Sleepy Eye. He was the son of Ralph and Ann Marie (Dexler) Schmid. Bob was baptized as an infant at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hector. He received his education in Hector and was a graduate of the Hector High School Class of 1961.
Bob entered active military service in the United States Army May 6, 1965, in Olivia, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge May 5, 1967, at Fort Benning, Georgia, and achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class.
On Sept. 2, 1967, Bob was united in marriage to Joann Rieke at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fairfax. This marriage was blessed with three children, John, Michael and Amy. Bob and Joann resided in Fairfax and later moved to Hutchinson in 1972. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Bob was employed at Locker Brothers in delivery and service for 19 years before working at L & P Supply in Hutchinson from 1998 until his retirement in 2017 working in delivery.
Bob was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, the Hutchinson VFW Post 906, and the Hutchinson Disabled American Veterans #37.
Bob enjoyed helping on his in-law’s farm, meticulously doing yard work, and attending his coffee groups at the local McDonalds and Hardees in Hutchinson. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings Football team, the Minnesota Twins Baseball team, Lawrence Welk, Hee Haw and other old-time music TV shows. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.
Bob had a long battle with cancer and Nov. 23, he fell at home and was then admitted to the Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. He passed away there Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Blessed be his memory.
Bob is survived by his wife Joann Schmid of Hutchinson; children, John Schmid and his wife Stacie, of Rochester, Michael Schmid and his wife Lauri, of Savage, Amy Vander Veen and her husband Jared, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Samantha Schmid, Mackenzie Schmid, Cassi Chrzanowski and her husband Jake, Kenneth Haug III and his fiancée Gretchen, Kristi D’Agostino and her husband Anthony, Brianna Schmid, and Evan Bertram; great-grandchildren, Carter Gates, Henry Chrzanowski, Thomas Chrzanowski, Lillian D’Agostino, Benjamin D’Agostino, and Madison Hamm; siblings, Steve Schmid and his wife, Mary Ellen of Prior Lake, Rick Schmid and his wife Bernie, of Phoenix, Arizona, Mark Schmid and his wife Sandy Dennis, of Maple Grove; brother-in-law Larry Johnson of Hector; many other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Ann Marie Schmid; and sister Kathy Johnson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.