Oct. 26, 2020
Robert “Bob” Ralph Schuetz, 77, of Glencoe passed away Monday, Oct. 26, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A private family funeral service will be at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe. The Rev. Daniel Welch officiated. Pianist was Yvonne Schuette. Congregational hymns were “Today Our Father Calls Us” and “I’m But a Stranger Here.” Military honors by Glencoe VFW Post 5102. Casket bearers were Michael Kettner, Dan Ruschmeier, Matt Ruschmeier, Peter Ruschmeier, Jeremiah Markgraf and Cory Polifka
Robert “Bob” Ralph Schuetz was born Sept. 27, 1943, in Glencoe. He was the son of Ralph Orrin August and Edella Nelda (Kottke) Schuetz. Robert was baptized as an infant Oct. 24, 1943, by The Rev. Alf. Streufert, and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 19, 1957, by the Rev. H. A. Bode, both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He received his education in Glencoe, graduating with the Glencoe High School Class of 1961. Robert entered active military service in the United States Navy on Oct. 19, 1961, and served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He received an honorable discharge Oct. 18, 1963.
On May 15, 1965, Robert was united in marriage to Kathern “Kathy” Ruschmeier by the Rev. Kuske at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helen Township, rural Glencoe. Robert and Kathern made their home in Glencoe. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Merri and Michael. Robert and Kathern shared over 55 years of marriage.
Robert worked at UPS as a parcel delivery driver, retiring on March 21, 1996, after 30 years of service. He was an active lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. As his ministry to the church, Robert was an usher for 18 years, on the board of stewardship for six years, and on the board of deacons for six years. Robert was also a member of the Glencoe Fire Department and Glencoe VFW Post 5102, where he served on the color guard.
Robert loved hunting, fishing and spending time at their lake home at Breezy Point. Family was very important to him and he treasured the time spent with them and his friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Robert is survived by his wife Kathern “Kathy” Schuetz of Glencoe; daughter Merri Slogar of White Bear Lake; son Michael “Mike” (Fonda) Schuetz of Glencoe; grandchildren, Sheridan Slogar, Jason (Christina) Slogar, Jacob Schuetz, Jonathan Sullivan, Hailey Havlik and Faith Havlik; great-grandchildren, Aaron Slogar and Erika Slogar; brother Roger Schuetz of Friendswood, Texas; sister Barb (Rodney) Markgraf of Hutchinson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David Ruschmeier and his wife Jeannine of Plato, Sandra Herrmann and her husband Larry of Brownton, and Sherry Schuetz of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Edella Schuetz; father in-law Hubert Ruschmeier; father in-law and mother in-law, Earl and Esther Beringer; son-in-law Terry Slogar; brother Randy Schuetz; brothers-in-law, Dale Ruschmeier and Glen Ruschmeier; sisters-in-law, Barbara Schuetz and Arlys Ruschmeier.
Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guest book available at mcbridechapel.com.