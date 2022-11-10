Nov. 8, 2022
Robert “Bob” Francis Shamla, 88, of Silver Lake, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The Rev. Matthew Wiering will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. AT THE CHURCH on Monday, Nov. 14. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m.
Bob was born at home on May 12, 1934 in Silver Lake, the son of Frank Henry and Ann Marie (Lhotka) Shamla.
Bob attended St. Joseph Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1952. On Oct. 19, 1954, he married Valencia Penas at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with six children.
Bob worked his business in Silver Lake, Shamla Oil Company, for over 40 years, purchasing it from his father, Frank, along with his brother Gerald, in the 70’s. Always the entrepreneur, he expanded the business from fuel and tires to include snowmobiles, lawn mowers, chain saws, a feed store and ultimately a convenience store. He also wrangled in real estate, developing “Silver Acres” and buying and improving multiple properties in town.
In 1965, Bob and Val built their dream home near Swan Lake where he lived for the rest of his life. Here they raised their family and spent time in the yard and garden growing fresh vegetables. Tomatoes were his favorite. Bob’s passion for fishing and hunting was the fodder for many stories. He was a great storyteller, recalling his younger days with his buddies and his later days with family and friends. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and listening to polka music. Bob loved spending time with his growing family of grand and great-grandchildren.
Bob was a 62-year member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1841 and a life-time member of the Silver Lake Sportsmen’s Club.
Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Valencia “Val” Shamla; children Lori (Frank) Kaczmarek, Lynne (Mark) Garbers, Julie (Randy) Vasek, Bruce (Nancy) Shamla, Joni (Dave Humlicek) Shamla, and Brad (Lauri) Shamla; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings Betty (Len) Stifter, Gerald (Florence) Shamla, Wayne (Janet) Shamla, Judi Hall and Doug Shamla; in-laws Jerome and Elaine Hemerick, Ron Penas, Judy Penas; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; infant sister Marian; twin infant grandsons; twin infant great-granddaughters; sisters-in-law Barb Shamla and Jean Penas; brother-in-law LeRoy Penas; and son-in-law Rick Thiemann.
