Aug. 18, 2021
Robert "Bob" Sitz, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Aug. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Elizabeth Kurth. Congregational hymns were "On Eagle's Wings," "Amazing Grace," "Rock of Ages" and "How Great Thou Art." Casket bearers were Shane Nephew, Justin Sitz, Logan Sitz, Kenneth Kennard, Blaise Jiskra-Lorenzen and Jimmy Bloom. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Robert "Bob" Sitz was born May 16, 1936, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Hubert and Meta (Polchow) Sitz. Bob was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Zion Lutheran Church in West Lynn Township in Hutchinson. He attended Hutchinson High School, where he was a graduate with the Class of 1954.
Bob enlisted in the United States Army June 7, 1954. He served during the Korean War. Bob was honorably discharged June 7, 1957, having achieved the rank PVT-2.
On June 27, 1957, Bob was married to Mary Ipock at High Point Community Church in Dixon, Missouri. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Terry and Kenneth. They made their home in Hutchinson.
He was an outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, traveling, gardening and had a love for farming. He cherished his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Hutchinson VFW Post 906 and Hutchinson American Legion Post 96.
Blessed be his memory.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary Sitz of Hutchinson; sons, Terry Sitz and his wife Lisa, of Hutchinson, and Kenneth Sitz and his wife Jonnie, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Nicole Nephew and her husband Shane, Alyssa Sitz and her husband, Blaise Jiskra-Lorenzen, Kenneth Kennard, Justin Sitz, Kelli Bloom and her husband Jimmy, Katie Sitz, and Logan Sitz; great-grandchildren, Anastasia Berghuis, Haily Grinder, Zackary Wright, Cora Sitz, Judah Sitz, Nash Nephew, Knox Nephew, and Adeline Lorenzen; sister-in-law Gail Litszinger, of Mountain Grove, Missouri; brother-in-law Wilfred Alexander, of Dixon, Missouri; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Meta Sitz; grandchildren, Lucas Sitz and Aaron Pulkrabek; sister in infancy; sisters, Adeline Kowske, Eunice Bunkowski, and Lois (Orville) Vorbek; daughter-in-law Renae Sitz; brothers-in-law, Harold Clark, Charlie Kowski, Jerry Bunkowski, Chester Bass, and Ralph Litszinger; and sister-in-law Georgia Alexander.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.