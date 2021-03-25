March 24, 2021
Robert “Bob” W. Wendroth, 76, of Litchfield, died Wednesday March 24, at his home. A private family funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday March 29, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. A walk-through visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday March 28, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. This service will be available to watch via live stream on the Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service website.
Robert Walter Wendroth was born Sept. 7, 1944 in Richmond, to Walter and Fern (Finneman) Wendroth. He was baptized and confirmed in Peace UCC in Eden Valley. Bob was raised in Eden Valley by his father Walter and his grandparents Herman and Mary Wendroth and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1962. He was united in marriage to Darlene Marquardt June 18, 1966 at St. Matthews UCC in Forest City. Bob worked at Conventional Built Homes in Litchfield and became the assistant manager for Litchfield Lumber where he worked for 36 years. He was a member of Peace UCC in Eden Valley and later St. Matthew’s UCC in Forest City. He played baseball with the Eden Valley Hawks for 16 years and slow pitch “old timers” softball for Litchfield and Manannah South. He was the umpire for Jr. Legion baseball and was in Eden Valley and Litchfield bowling leagues for 28 years. The Meeker County Relay for Life and the Wendroth Cribbage Tournament were annual family highlights that he looked forward to every year. He led the planning of his Class of 1962 Reunions from 1962 to 2012.
Bob is survived by his wife Darlene of Litchfield; daughters, Kim Wendroth of St. Cloud, and Kelly (David) Lukason of Sartell; bonus children, Brenda (Mat) Flann, Bridget (David) Vee, and Brent (Marissa) Judes; bonus grandchildren, Ava Flann, Mason Flann, Logan Vee, and Harper Judes; and step-sisters, Sandy (Joe) Moehrle, Pam (David) Kelly, and Judy Quale.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Fern; grandparents Herman and Mary; stepmother Mavis; stepbrother Gary; and stepsisters, Bonnie, and Marguerite; uncles, Reuben and Richard; and an aunt Kathleen.
