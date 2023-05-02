April 27, 2023
Robert “Bob” Watkins, 94, of Graceville, passed away on April 27, at Sanford Medical Center Hospital in Wheaton. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. May 2, at Trinity-Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Johnson. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. May 1, at Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home in Graceville, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. The Rev. Donald Main will officiate the service and interment will be in the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded and will be viewable at the bottom of Robert’s obituary page at www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
Robert James Watkins was born on April 4, 1929, on the family farm in Forest City Township of Meeker County, to Samuel and Frances (Wimmer) Watkins. He attended country school in Forest City Township and graduated from Litchfield High School with the Class of 1947.
Following high school, Bob joined the United States Air Force and the United States National Guard. While enlisted in the United States Armed Forces, Bob served as a military policeman in Cocoa Beach, Florida and in the Bahamas during the Korean Conflict. Working as a police officer for a short time in Litchfield, he was selected to attend the State Patrol Academy. Bob worked as a Minnesota State Trooper for 31 years. Following retirement, Bob worked part-time for the area police departments.
In 1955, Minnesota State Patrol stationed Bob in Graceville. He met the love of his life, Gladys Wilke, who was a waitress at a local café. They were united in marriage on July, 24, 1956, and together, they were blessed with four children. Bob and Gladys made their home in Graceville and continued to live there their entire adult lives.
Bob enjoyed woodworking and playing cards. He was a member of Trinity-Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and the Graceville American Legion. Bob stayed active with golfing and lived for the daily time he spent with his buddies at the Graceville Senior Center. He most enjoyed the time he spent being a grandpa and great-grandpa.
Left to cherish Bob’s memory are his children, Jim (Monica) Watkins of Alexandria, Brenda (Dean) Pommier of Currie, Sandra (Kevin) O’Leary of Wheaton, and Bob (Sara) Watkins of Fergus Falls; ten grandchildren, Dan (Amanda) Watkins, Brian (Megan) Watkins, Jeremy (Tina) Pommier, Neil Pommier, Nicole (Darnell) Jones, Anna Pommier (Brooke Hermsen), Casey (Andrea) O’Leary, Molly (Craig) Tangen, Mitchell Watkins (Mary Gettel), and Taylor Watkins (Brian Dunn); 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, LaNette Bremseth; along with three nieces and their families.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Samuel and Frances Watkins; wife, Gladys in 2010; sister, JoAnne (Cletus) Schloesser; brother, Vernon “Bud” Watkins; parents-in-law, Bill and Vera Wilke; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Wilke.
