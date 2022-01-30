Jan. 22, 2022
Robert E. Bowen, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Freedhem Cemetery in Morrison County. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Pianist and soloist was Austin Willhite singing, "The Lord's Prayer", accompanied by Sharon Barton. Congregational hymns were, "You Have Come Down to the Lakeshore", "Each Winter as the Year Grows Older" and "I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry". Honorary casket bearers were, Stan Varland, Chuck Carter, Bruce Schultz, Jerry Buck, Dave Earlandson, Bob Peterson, Doug Brown, Ken Bauman, Richard Peterson. Casket bearers were Noah Ishihara, Isaiah Ishihara, Dave VanOverbeke, Paul VanOverbeke, Barry Anderson, Tom Schwartz. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Robert Eugene Bowen was born on Nov. 11, 1935, in St. Paul. He was the son of Norman and Eva (Keehr) Bowen. Bob was baptized as an infant at Asbury Presbyterian Church in St. Paul, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. John's Episcopal Church in Duluth. He joined Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson in 1958. Bob received his education in Duluth, and was a graduate with the Duluth Central High School class of 1953.
Bob joined the United States Marine Corp Reserve on Feb. 24, 1954, at the Naval Air Station in Minneapolis, where he served as an intelligence analyst with Marine Attack Squadrant-234, Marine Air Group-16. He received an Honorable Discharge on Feb. 23, 1962 and achieved the rank of Corporal.
On June 21, 1958, Bob was united in marriage to Shirley Eleanor Pedersen at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Lisa. Bob and Shirley resided in Hutchinson. They shared 63 years of marriage.
Bob was employed at 3M for 38 years. He worked in both the tape plant and the magnetic plant, starting in Chicago as a yard worker (mowing lawns) and continuing in the Hutchinson plant, working in various job positions and departments, such as slitter operator, packing supply man, ball mill operator, production coordinator, supervisor, shipping and receiving, environmental law/hazardous materials coordinator. He retired in December 1990. Bob was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was the police commissioner for the Hutchinson Police Department from 1998 to 2004. Bob was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, Hutchinson Masonic Temple Lodge #59 and the Zuhrah Shrine.
Being outdoors trapping, fishing, shooting (rifle, shotgun, pistol) and hunting were Bob's passions. He hunted in Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana, Canada and Africa. Bob's "happy place" was his cabin "up north". Countless, precious memories were made there. Bob loved football and hockey too, coaching youth hockey for many years. Wild horses couldn't keep him away from coffee, dice and laughter with "the boys" at Hutch Café. His friends meant the world to him. Bob's family, including pets, were his greatest joy. He was the grandpa that even went to Noah and Isaiah's practices.
Bob passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Bob is survived by his wife Shirley Bowen of Hutchinson; daughter, Lisa Ishihara of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Noah and Isaiah Ishihara; many other beloved relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Eva Bowen.
