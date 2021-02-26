Feb. 16, 2021
Robert E. “Butch” Pendergast, 84, of Hutchinson, Mahtomedi, Culebra Island, Puerto Rico, and Peoria, Arizona, passed away Feb. 16. Due to COVID-19 the memorial will be online in lieu of funeral services. See Butch’s extraordinary life video at muellermemorial.com or bit.ly/Pendergastwebsite. Memorials preferred to Historic Hutchinson in Hutchinson, Minnesota, or Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Sun City, Arizona.
Born Aug. 20, 1936, to Robert E. and Lenore Pendergast. Raised on White Bear Lake in Mahtomedi, Butch was a graduate of Breck Military High School, and after earning a B.A. in geology from Dartmouth College he went on to the University of Minnesota geology and civil engineering graduate school. A career geologist, he was the founder and president of Geotechnical Engineering Corporation (forerunner of American Engineering Testing), and founder and president of Pendergast Geoengineering Inc. Always active in professional engineering organizations, Butch was also involved in civic and community groups including Rotary clubs, the St. Paul Club, and the 49ers Business Development Club, as well as founding the Trilogy at Vistancia STEM club in Peoria, Arizona. Butch was ever the enthusiastic outdoorsman. He loved hunting anywhere, enjoyed hiking and biking in the Arizona deserts and mountains, and sailing in the Caribbean. Before settling in Arizona in 2001, he and Jackie were 20-year winter residents and guesthouse owners on Culebra Island, Puerto Rico, and spent summers on Lake Hook in Hutchinson, where he was the fifth of seven Pendergast generations to live in Hutchinson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Trudell Pendergast; children, Deborah, Timothy, Susan, Robert III and Joanne Pendergast; grandchildren, Anthony Sindt, Kristine Sindt, Timothy Pendergast Jr. and Vanessa Pendergast; and great-grandfather of, Aidan Pendergast, Athena Ablan, Eris Ablan and Abigail Woolley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rae.
Mueller Memorial Funeral Home-White Bear Lake.