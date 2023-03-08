March 6, 2023
Robert B. Flemming, husband of Patty, 90, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, March 6, at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia. No service will be held at this time.
Robert "Bob" Ben Flemming was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Cosmos. He was the son of Ben and Edna (Emmerson) Flemming. Bob received his education in Hutchinson through the eighth grade. Later on, Bob received his barber's certificate.
Bob entered active military service in the United States Army on Feb. 4, 1953, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge on Jan. 27, 1955, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and achieved the rank of Private First Class.
On Nov. 29, 1991, Bob was united in marriage to Patricia "Patty" Callier at Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City. Bob and Patty resided in Mayer, and later moved to Hutchinson in June 3, 2013. They shared 31 years of marriage.
Bob had many jobs over the years including, construction, custodian, truck driver, barber, and his favorite, bus driver. For many years, Bob would drive bus in the morning, work at the barber shop until school was out, and then drive bus in the afternoon. Bob was known for his great head of hair, and the children would ask if they could feel it, to which he happily obliged. He also had his own hobby farm for 50 years.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing. He also enjoyed bowling and was on several bowling leagues up until recently. Bob especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
Bob passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia, at the age of 90 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patty Flemming of Hutchinson; children, Rick (Rhonda) Flemming, Lorrie (Steve) Witting, Sandy (Steve) Fix, Vern Flemming, Angie Seifert, Jeff (Patty Koellen) Seifert, Randy (Michelle) Seifert, and Kyle Seifert; 18 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Edna Flemming; siblings, Kanton (KR) Flemming, Darel Flemming, Karen King.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.