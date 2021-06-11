Feb. 26, 2021
Robert W. Klassen, 71, died Feb. 26, in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Military rites will be held by the Litchfield Honor Guard.
Bob is survived by his brothers, Lars Klassen and Rusty Klassen; his son, Fletcher (Megan) Klassen; and daughter, Raina (Kyle) Merkins; his five grandchildren, August, Quinn and Clarke Klassen, and Wyatt and Scarlett Merkins; his ex-wife Linnea Klassen; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Sanger Klassen.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Litchfield Rescue Squad and/or plant a tree(s) in honor of Bob.