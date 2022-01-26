Jan. 18, 2022
Robert William Kohn, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Funeral service was Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite. Soloist selections were, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Softly Tenderly” and “Nearer My God To Thee”. Casket bearers were Mike Pinske, Dennis Allar, John Schauer, Jim Carrigan, Daryl Rusch, and Tim Pessek.
Robert Kohn was born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Willmar. He was the son of Donald and Lorna (Thiem) Kohn. Robert was baptized as an infant in Willmar. His family moved to Hutchinson in 1957. He was confirmed in his faith as a youth at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1964.
Robert entered active military service in the U.S. Navy on Nov. 5, 1965, at Hutchinson, and served his country during Vietnam. He was Honorably Discharged on Sept. 8, 1969, at Treasure Island in San Francisco, California, and achieved the rank of E-4.
On Aug. 28, 1971, Robert Kohn was united in marriage to Susan Fried at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord. This marriage was blessed with three children, Kimberly, Patrick, and JoLynn. Robert and Susan resided in Hutchinson. They shared 50 years of marriage.
Robert was employed as a mechanic at 3M for 35 years in Hutchinson. He retired in 2005.
Robert enjoyed fishing, camping, taking scenic drives, playing board games and cards, and driving his golf cart around. He especially loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events…even dance. He was an avid Hutch Tiger football fan missing only one game in 25 years, unfortunately due to his health, his attendance slowed down the last few years. Robert treasured any time he spent with his family, grandchildren, and friends.
Since 2005, Robert struggled with kidney disease and diabetes. Robert became ill this October and was hospitalized. Later he was diagnosed with pneumonia and he passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, at the age of 75 years from complications of pneumonia.
Blessed be his memory.
Robert Kohn is survived by his wife Susan Kohn of Hutchinson; children, Kimberly (Christopher) Hutton of Hutchinson, Patrick (Stacey) Kohn of Hutchinson, and JoLynn (Josh) Kosek of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Colden Hutton, Carson Hutton, Grant Kosek, and Gracyn Kosek; many other relatives and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lorna Kohn; brother Jeffery Kohn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anton and Kroneka Fried.
