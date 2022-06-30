June 26, 2022
Robert “Bob” V. Kuehl, 80, of Stewart, passed away June 26 at the GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stewart. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Mahlon Bekedam. Congregational hymns are, “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers are, Adam Novotny, Brady Wieweck, Lisa Wieweck Pineda, Butch Geier, Bruce Novotny, David Wieweck.
Robert “Bob” V. Kuehl was born on May 12, 1942, at home in rural Stewart. He was the son of Vernon and Loretta (Koopman) Kuehl. Bob was baptized as an infant, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart public school, and was a graduate of the Stewart High School Class of 1960. Bob furthered his education at Mankato School of Business. He attended school for two years.
Bob served in the United States Army National Guard on April 17, 1964, at Stewart. He received an Honorable Discharge on Sept. 12, 1964, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
In his younger years, Bob was employed as a masonry worker and then was employed at 3M for over 25 years until he retired. Bob was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He was also a member of the Stewart American Legion Degree Fleisch Post 125.
Bob enjoyed reading, fishing up north, watching all sports. He was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. Bob loved socializing. He especially enjoyed spending the holidays with his family and friends.
Bob passed away on Sunday, June 26, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Bob is survived by his sister Lauriel Novotny of Stewart; nephew Bruce Novotny and his wife, Dena of Elk Mound, Wisconsin; niece Wendy Wieweck and her husband, David of Pine River; great nieces and nephews, Lisa Wieweck Pineda, Brady Wieweck and his wife, Katie, Adam Novotny, Scott Novotny; many other relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Loretta Kuehl; brother-in-law Richard Novotny.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
