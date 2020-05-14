May 11, 2020
Robert Lloyd “Rob” Peters, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hennepin County Medical Center. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
He was born May 24, 1933, in Sumter Township, McLeod County, the son of John and Erna (Block) Peters.
On May 28, 1954, Robert L. Peters and Meryl Fratzke were joined in holy marriage in Hutchinson. God blessed their marriage with five children.
Rob was a United States Army Veteran, honorably serving his country during the Korean War from 1954-56.
Rob engaged in farming in Sumter Township on the family farm until he retired in 1996. Meryl and Rob then moved in to the city of Hutchinson after selling the farm home in 2000. Rob was a faithful member of Crosspoint Church in Hutchinson and a member of the Brownton Rod and Gun Club. Rob and Meryl owned a lake place on Lake Minnie Belle for many years where much time was spent with his family and friends. He loved gardening and of course fishing, which he shared with many. He was a loving example to all of us through his faith in God, love for his wife and family.
Rob is survived by his loving wife of nearly 66 years Meryl; children, Randy (Jessie) Peters of Hutchinson, Colleen (Mark) Sickmann of Big Lake, Tamara Malone of Willmar, Jeffrey (Darcie) Peters of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Daniel Peters (Rhonda) of Sartell; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Erna Peters; two brothers, Roy and Earl Peters; sister Amy Kraemer; grandchildren, Rhett Peters, Jonathan Malone, and Mamie Malone in infancy.
Arrangements by Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com.