Oct. 24, 2020
Robert Alfred Pearson, 84, husband of Judith, of Golden Valley, passed away Oct. 24 at Global Pointe Senior Living in Golden Valley. Private family graveside service was held at Rosendale United Methodist Cemetery in rural Danielson Township. The Rev. Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhma officiating,
Robert Alfred Pearson was born April 23, 1936, in Litchfield, the son of Alfred N. and Laura (McKenzie) Pearson. Robert was baptized as an infant June 11, 1936, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 17, 1949, both at Rosendale United Methodist Church in Rosendale. He received his education in Litchfield and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School Class of 1954.
On June 29, 1958, Robert was united in marriage to Judith Ann Porath at Cosmos Methodist Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with two children, Michael and Brenda. Robert and Judith resided in St. Louis Park for 37 years and Waconia for 18 years. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Robert was employed in the shipping, receiving, and order desk department at Stanley Bostitch for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, being outdoors, and playing cards. Robert especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife Judy Pearson of Golden Valley; children, Michael Pearson of St. Louis Park, and Brenda Pearson of Golden Valley; brother-in-law Robert Porath and his wife Diane, of Olivia; sister-in-law Nancy Lundstrom and her husband Chuck, of Hutchinson; many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Laura Pearson; brother Loren Pearson; infant sister Ellen Pearson; nephew Keith Pearson; and sisters-in-law, Adeline Pearson and Betty Pearson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.