Oct. 24, 2021
Robert “Rob” Rasmussen, 71, of Lake Shore, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, at Essentia Health–St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. A celebration of Rob’s life will be when gathering and sharing stories feels safe — hopefully summer 2022 when we can be in the outdoors that Rob loved so much.
He was born Jan. 1, 1950, the prize-winning New Year’s baby of Donald and Mavis (Podrasky) Rasmussen. He grew up in Hutchison where he graduated from high school an accomplished athlete with a scholarship to play basketball at Mankato State University. The avid sports fan never lost his love of any game. He was passionate about health, wellness and nutrition. He regularly exercised and particularly loved swimming in his favorite lake. Rob found great peace in yoga and enjoyed being part of Lakes Area Yoga Association. He frequently taught classes in the area and never missed the chance to gather with others in the yoga practice.
He spent many years building in the area as Lake Shore Builders Inc.
His big heart and easy spirit endeared him to his many friends who will miss him deeply.
Rob will be missed by the love of his life, Sharon, his wife of 39 years; brothers, James (Paulette) and Charles; many nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law Bonnie Olson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mavis.
Forever in our hearts.
Memorials preferred to H.A.R.T.
Nelson–Doran Funeral Home, nelson-doran.com, 218-829-4755.