Sept. 18, 2019
Robert J. Schoenecker, 93, of Eden Valley passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18., at St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. The Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Parish Cemetery, Eden Valley. Friends may call from 4–8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Assumption Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to service, at the church Saturday morning. The rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 4:00 p.m. at the church Friday.
Robert Joseph was born Aug. 30, 1926, to Andrew and Emma (Johnson) Schoenecker in Eden Valley, Minnesota. He proudly served our country during WWII in the Navy.
On Nov. 4, 1950 he married Frances Fodstad at St. Helena’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Shortly after, the couple moved to the Eden Valley area where Robert and Frances raised a family of 15 children. Robert owned and operated a mink ranch for 25 years and thereafter owned and operated a poultry business for 25 years.
Robert enjoyed his family, living in the country and the rural area of Eden Valley as a life long resident, planting and growing tomatoes every year, deer hunting, watching good movies and especially football as he was a Minnesota Viking fan.
Robert is survived by his children, Bruce of Paynesville, Rhonda (Larry) Larson of Paynesville, Lucinda Scheierl of Richmond, Mark of Richmond, Scott (Brenda) of Richmond, Steven of Richmond, Theresa (Gary) Branstner of Richmond, Lance of Fargo, North Dakota, Judith (Gary) Steil of Richmond, Milissa (Randy) Linz of Richmond, Rob of Eden Valley, Kayla O’Brien of Richmond, Brian of Richmond, Blaine (Joleen) of Paynesville and Jay (Heidi) of Watkins. 29 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Frei of Burnsville and Arlene LaHoud of Coon Rapids.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Frances; granddaughter Jessica Schoenecker; great-grandson Bentley Arceaneu; son-in-law Dan Scheierl; parents; sisters, Kathleen Becker, RoseAnn Lauer, Jeanie Meyer, Lois Polzin and Theresa Spaeth; and brothers, Jerome Schoenecker and David Schoenecker.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley. Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online williamsdingmann.com