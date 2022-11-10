Nov. 8, 2022
Robert “Bob” Francis Shamla, 88, of Silver Lake passed away Nov. 8 at his residence. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Monday, Nov. 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Wiering as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11:30 a.m. at the church Monday. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m.
Bob was born at home on May 12, 1934, in Silver Lake, the son of Frank Henry and Ann Marie (Lhotka) Shamla.
He attended St. Joseph Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1952. On Oct. 19, 1954, he married Valencia Penas at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with six children.
Bob worked his business in Silver Lake, Shamla Oil Company, for over 40 years, purchasing it from his father, Frank, along with his brother Gerald, in the 1970s. Always the entrepreneur, he expanded the business from fuel and tires to include snowmobiles, lawn mowers, chain saws, a feed store and ultimately a convenience store. He also wrangled in real estate, developing “Silver Acres” and buying and improving multiple properties in town.
In 1965, Bob and Val built their dream home near Swan Lake where he lived for the rest of his life. Here they raised their family and spent time in the yard and garden growing fresh vegetables. Tomatoes were his favorite. Bob’s passion for fishing and hunting was the fodder for many stories. He was a great storyteller, recalling his younger days with his buddies and his later days with family and friends. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and listening to polka music. Bob loved spending time with his growing family of grand and great-grandchildren.
Bob was a 62-year member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1841 and a lifetime member of the Silver Lake Sportsmen’s Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Valencia “Val” Shamla; children Lori (Frank) Kaczmarek, Lynne (Mark) Garbers, Julie (Randy) Vasek, Bruce (Nancy) Shamla, Joni (Dave Humlicek) Shamla, and Brad (Lauri) Shamla; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings Betty (Len) Stifter, Gerald (Florence) Shamla, Wayne (Janet) Shamla, Judi Hall and Doug Shamla; in-laws Jerome and Elaine Hemerick, Ron Penas, Judy Penas; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; infant sister Marian; twin infant grandsons; twin infant great-granddaughters; sisters-in-law Barb Shamla and Jean Penas; brother-in-law LeRoy Penas; and son-in-law Rick Thiemann.
Maresh Funeral Home, Silver Lake, assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.mareshfuneralhome.com