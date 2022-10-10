Oct. 1, 2022
Robert Earl Sherva, 82, husband of Linda, of Hutchinson passed away Oct. 1 at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. Memorial service was Monday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Vicki Toutges. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art”, “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “I Can Only Imagine”. Urn bearer was Axel Robert Vassar. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Robert Earl Sherva was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Northwood, North Dakota. He was the son of Reuben and Nora (Hovland) Sherva. Robert was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Washington Lutheran Church in Northwood. He received his education in Northwood, and was a graduate of the Northwood High School Class of 1957. Robert furthered his education at North Dakota State University and received an associate’s degree in engineering.
He entered active military service in the United States Army on Jan. 27, 1961, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He received an honorable discharge on Jan. 31, 1964, at Fort Gordon in Georgia, and achieved the rank of Private First Class.
On Sept. 1, 1990, Robert was united in marriage to Linda Fox in Kansas City, Missouri. This marriage was blessed with six children, Jonathan, Kari, Tommi, Steven, Rebecca, and Tamara. Robert and Linda resided in Missouri, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 32 years of marriage.
Robert was a telephone engineer with Sprint in Overland Park, Kansas. He retired in 2004.
Robert enjoyed gambling and building electronic devices, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings football games. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Sherva of Hutchinson; children, Jonathan Kelland of St. Louis, Missouri, Kari (Brian) Vassar of Winthrop, Tommi (Lori) Smith of Hutchinson, Steven (Nicki) Ehler of Kansas City, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Roger Hoff of Missouri; sister-in-law, Diane Sherva; many other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Nora Sherva; daughters, Rebecca Hoff, Tamara Ehler; brother, Duane Sherva.
