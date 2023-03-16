March 13, 2023
Robert E. Survis, 87, of Litchfield, died on Monday March 13, at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 21, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery-South Branch, rural St. James, at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Robert Elroy Survis, the son of Ray Charles and Mildred (Monroe) Survis was born on June 16, 1935 in St. James. He was baptized on May 21, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Fairmont and confirmed on Jan. 16, 1972 at Holy Cross Lutheran church in Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1954. Following high school he enlisted into the US Air Force where he served for 21 years.
Bob met Cordelia “Trudy” in Truman, where she was working as a carhop; and after a few short weeks of dating, they were united in marriage on July 12, 1955, at Fairmont United Methodist Church in Fairmont. This union was blessed with two daughters, Pamala and Julie. Bob and Trudy celebrated 66 years of marriage.
After Bob was Honorably Discharged from his Air Force career he continued his education at the Willmar Community College and the Willmar Technical College. In 1984, they moved to Litchfield, where Bob worked at an auto parts store. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Bob was a sportsman and rebuilt and restored Ford Model A cars. He enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Pamala (Meryl) Kuelbs of Willmar, and Julie (Jeffrey) Zondervan of New London; four grandchildren, Karen Kuehn (Mathew Schultz) of Sartell, Angela Kuelbs (James Kelsea) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Christopher Goeddertz (Amber Albright) of Orefield, Pennsylvania, and Michael Kuelbs of Eden Prairie; four great-grandchildren, Kya Budach, Avery Kuehn, Jackson Goeddertz and Kenzie Goddertz; a brother, Thomas Survis of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy; his parents; and siblings, Donald Survis, Richard Survis, Doris Bullard, Jerry Survis and Elaine Schultz.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
