Oct. 9, 2021
Robert Terwey, 67, of Dassel, passed away of natural causes at his home in Dassel on Oct. 9, 2021. A Celebration of Life honoring his life will be at a later date.
Bob was born in St. Cloud, the son of Louis J. Terwey and Rosella C. (Kron) Terwey. He grew up in St. Joseph, where he attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and later graduated from Apollo High School in St. Cloud with the class of 1972. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army serving two years. After serving his country he attended St. Cloud Vocational College for two years to be a machinist. He then moved to Dassel, where he worked for Medtronics as a machine maintenance technician for several years. Later he went to work at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson, as a groundskeeper for 27 years where he made many friends who became his second family.
Bob enjoyed fishing, gardening and anything outdoors. He loved to keep kids active by assisting with the local ice rink, reading to them, and introducing them to the game of golf on a make-shift course with discarded clubs and balls. He frequently visited friends along his mowing route at the golf club turning it into his “cookie run”. He loved to tell stories and always knew the craziest facts leaving you laughing.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother Charles Terwey, sister Jean Mattson-Weller, and niece Dana Feld.
Bob is survived by brothers and sisters, Greg (Sandra) Terwey, Larry “Mic” Terwey, Sharon (Denny Davies) Terwey, Sandra (Gary) Hansen, Lynn Connelly, Anne (Charles) Terwey, Michael (Ella) Terwey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.