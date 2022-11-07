Oct. 17, 2022
Robin Lee "Rick" Eischens, 70, wife of Daniel, of Cosmos passed away Oct. 17 at her home. Memorial service was Saturday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Soloist was Alli Zens; "On Eagle's Wings" and "See You Again." Special music by Angela Eischens; Crystal Singing Bowls. Eulogist was Jaime Johanneck. Urn bearers were, Braden Johanneck and Evan Johanneck.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother during her 70 years of life. She passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Oct. 17. Robin's life may have been cut short, but she touched the hearts of many while she was with us.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1952, to Leslie and Alina (Holtz) Rick in Litchfield. She was baptized in March 1952 and was later confirmed in her faith in May 1966. Robin graduated in 1970 from Litchfield Senior High.
She enjoyed high school and socializing with her friends. She also loved working at the local Dairy Queen in Litchfield. She made the best curl at the top of a vanilla cone! She had a special bond with children and so shortly after high school she ran an in-home daycare service. She held various customer service roles throughout her life, but when she wasn't working, she was out in the backyard enjoying the sun and gardening, she loved baking and she cherished spending time with her grandkids. She baked the most delicious cookies, cakes and candies. She would always bake for neighbors and friends. Baking Christmas cookies was her absolute specialty; she loved baking and decorating the cookies and her grandkids loved eating them.
Robin was married to her first husband W. Michael (Mike) Johanneck in 1971 and together they had three children, Jonathan Michael, Jaime Brooke and Kristy Lynn. While their marriage wasn't destined to last, they did the best they could to co-parent and raise their kids. One of her biggest prides in life was being a mom to her three kids.
On Sept. 10, 1999, Robin married the lasting love of her life Daniel (Dan) Eischens. Together they shared 23 beautiful years of marriage. Through that union, Robin welcomed three step-children that she helped to raise and loved as her own, Angela Marie, Steven Daniel, and Tiffany Ann. Throughout their life together they enjoyed living in many different places in Minnesota, from Litchfield to Olivia to Jackson to Coon Rapids to their final home in Cosmos — and all the special homes in between. In this journey they met so many wonderful people that they cherished as friends.
Robin lit up a room with her smile, and her genuine care for everyone had an impact on so many people. She was sweet with her love of cats, mainly Siamese cats. She loved Pepsi, her friends and family, and she filled her home with warmth and kindness. Later in life, she really enjoyed cherished time with her siblings and in particular with her best friend and sister, Kim. To say we will all miss her greatly would be an understatement.
Robin is survived by her husband, Dan Eischens of Cosmos; her three children, Jonathan Johanneck, Jaime (Mike) Nielsen, and Kristy Johanneck; her three step-children, Angela Eischens, Steve (LeeAnn) Eischens, and Tiffany (Matt) Hinker; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Evan Johanneck, Brookelyn Johanneck, Jada Johanneck, Addyson Johanneck, Cooper Nielsen, Crosby Nielsen, Charli Nielsen, Brayden (Lexi) Weaver, Christian Weaver, Alexander Johanneck, Amelia Eischens, Whalen Eischens and Brooks Eischens; and her great-grandchildren, Bentley Weaver and Saylor Weaver; her beloved siblings, Steve (Kay) Rick, Terry (Wayne) Fortun, Susan (Dan) Piepenburg, Merridee (Joel) Johnson, and Kim (Wes) Herzog.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Alina Rick.
