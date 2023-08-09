July 30, 2023
Robin Haas, 67, of Hector, passed away on Sunday, July 30, at her home in Hector. Memorial service was Thursday, Aug. 3, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector with interment in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Hector. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Dave Drager. Special music (CD): "Lay Me Down" by Loretta Lynn, "Lead Me Gently Home" by Johnny Cash, "Amazing Grace" by Carrie Underwood.
Robin Lynn Haas was born on Aug. 3, 1955, in Grand Rapids. She was the daughter of Herbert and Margaret (Kent) Scholla. Robin was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith at the Methodist Church in Stewart. She received her education at Stewart High School. Robin furthered her education by attending trucking school and receiving her CDL license.
Robin was blessed with two children, Heidi and Chad. She made her home in Hector.
Robin was employed at 3M for 33 years in Hutchinson, before retiring.
Robin enjoyed doing puzzles and solving crosswords, reading, collecting antiques, racing, motorcycles, and going on family vacations. She also loved over the road trucking. The best times were when her grandchildren would ride along with her. Robin had a knack for making homemade cards, and she always found the best poems to write in them. She especially cherished time spent with her family and friends.
Robin passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, just four days shy of her 68th birthday, at her home in Hector.
Blessed be her memory.
Robin is survived by her children, Heidi McAtee and her husband, Aaron of St. Bonifacius, Chad Haas and his wife, Shawna of Hector; grandchildren, Ashlee Haas (Cody Lind), Riley Haas (Marisol Amay), Remington Haas, Griffin McAtee; great grandchildren, Emelia Haas, Motlee Lind; mother, Margaret Scholla of Hector; siblings, Jim Scholla and his wife, Monica, Steve Scholla and his wife, Chris, Becky Krulikosky and her husband, Lenny; many other relatives and friends.
Robin is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Scholla.
Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com