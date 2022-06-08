May 29, 2022
Rochelle Lynn Johnson, 47, formerly of Litchfield, passed away May 29, 2022.
Rochelle was born in Litchfield, Aug. 12, 1974, the daughter of Richard V. Johnson and Darlene D. Johnson (Sayles). Rochelle graduated from Litchfield High School in 1993 and went on to attend and graduate from Hennepin Technical College with a degree in medical coding.
Rochelle enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her dog Sparky. She was active in the Minnesota Boston Terrier Rescue Club and volunteered every chance she got. She loved animals and the outdoors and would spend her free time gardening and planting flowers at her home in Minneapolis.
Rochelle is survived by her loving father Richard; brother Rick and his wife Victoria; many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her mother Darlene; grandparents, Ralph and Irene Johnson and Roger and Delores (Babe) Sayles.
Due to Covid concerns no memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions can be made at mnbtc.com/rescue.
