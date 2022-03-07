Feb. 28, 2022
Rodger E. Puhrmann, 79 of Paynesville died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home in rural Paynesville. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. hafh.org
Rodger Earl Puhrmann was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Hartley, Iowa, the son of Earl and Rosalyn (Mahler) Puhrmann. He grew in Iowa and Minnesota where he graduated from Larrabee High School in Larrabee, Iowa with the Class of 1961. In 1963 Rodger entered the United States Air Force. He served his country until 1967 when he earned his honorable discharge. Rodger then purchased a farm near Manannah, where he farmed for 27 years.
In 1974, Rodger was united in marriage to Marlene Daniels. To this union a son and two daughters were born. The family made their home on his farm. Rodger and Marlene were later divorced. In 1994 Rodger met Diana Fiecke. They fell in love and purchased a farm near Paynesville in 1997. They remained partners until her death on Sept. 21, 2018. Rodger loved his farm animals. He also enjoyed hunting, especially pigeon hunting, and going to auctions.
Rodger is survived by his son Greg (Kelly) of Winthrop; two daughters; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Beverly (Ed Sheldon) Stenger, of Cold Spring; and nieces, Beth, Staci, and Lonna.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents and partner Diana.