Feb. 15, 2020
Rodney Clarence Christoffer, 76, of Big Lake passed away peacefully Saturday morning Feb. 15, at his home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW in Elk River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in the spring at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Rodney was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Litchfield, son of Henry and Viola (Kahmeyer) Christoffer. He grew up and attended school in Eden Valley.
On Aug. 24, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sharon Hicks in Milbank, South Dakota. To this union three sons, Bryant, Lance and Jason were born. Sharon and Rodney were able to share more than 46 years of marriage together. He was a proud union member and retired after working at the Super Value warehouse in Hopkins for 32 years. Camping, traveling, spending time with family, walking his dog Cody and square dancing were things Rodney enjoyed.
Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Viola; brother Virgil; and grandchildren, Jennifer and Nathaniel.
Rodney will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, Bryant Christoffer of Hanover, Lance and Sherri (Rognstad) Christoffer of Monticello and Jason Christoffer of Elk River; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jon, Justin, Katlin, Nolan, Peyton, Bailey and Keira; three great-grandchildren; partner Sandee Blanchett of Big Lake; and many other family members and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dare Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made to daresfuneralservice.com.