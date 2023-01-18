Jan. 16, 2023
Rodney Magnuson, formerly of Litchfield, died peacefully on Jan. 16, at the Wildflower Memory Care Home in Maple Grove. To honor Rod, a memorial gathering will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Zion Lutheran Church located at 504 N. Gilman Ave in Litchfield. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that you direct memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org The service will be live-streamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Rodney, son of Archie and Myrtle Magnuson, was born on June 30, 1938 on a farm outside of Kimball. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1956 and was united in marriage to the love of his life, Darlene Marie Johnson, on March 19, 1960 at Ostmark Lutheran Church. Within four years they completed their family of five with Steve, Paula and Rob.
Rodney was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, singing in the choir and ushering. He was proud to be a citizen of Litchfield, as a member of the Litchfield Area Male Chorus and Lions Club. His involvement with the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce, included representing the Ambassador group that welcomed new businesses to Litchfield and, participating in countless ribbon cutting ceremonies. For many years he borrowed the Chamber Office's Santa Claus suit and played Santa at family Christmas gatherings for his five grandkids. Rodney would disappear from the gathering to change into the Santa suit in the cold garage and within a few minutes would knock at the front door surprising and entertaining both children and adults. He loved his grandchildren and participated fully in their lives, including gaining people’s attention with his famously loud whistling at the kids’ sports and school events.
Rodney was probably best known as manager of 38 years at the SuperAmerica gas station in Litchfield. Everyone in town knew Rod as the "SA Man". He loved interacting with customers of all ages. Over the years he received many excellence awards through his company and his store was recognized as one of the more successful and profitable SA gas stations stores in the state.
Rod also enjoyed birdwatching, jigsaw puzzles, woodworking, collecting “dad jokes” and enjoying life on Lake Ripley. He was an avid golfer and drove his personal golf cart to the golf club down the street. He also enjoyed bringing his grandchildren out on to the course. He cherished his beloved dog, Otis, and took him for rides in the golf cart as well and driving around the lake.
After retiring from SA, Rod kept busy by working part time at Sears delivering appliances and also volunteered doing Lifeline medical alert system installations in private residences in the Litchfield area.
Rodney was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; and sisters, Helen Anderson, Alice Anderson and Dorothy Jensen.
He is survived by his children, Steve (Mary) of Bellingham, Washington; Paula (Gaute) Sandberg of Ham Lake, Rob (Shelly) Magnuson of Plymouth; grandkids, Erik and Andrew Sandberg, Thomas, Ellie and Mark Magnuson; and his “little buddy” Otis.