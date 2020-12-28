Dec. 24, 2020
Rodney R. Luedtke, 77, of Leo passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be private. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, Elevator/Lift Fund
Rodney was born June 1, 1943 in Hutchinson, a son of the late Rudolph and Gertrude Luedtke. He was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church. He also served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. For over 20 years he owned Alpha & Omega Video Media LLC.
Rodney enjoyed golfing with his grandsons and friends. He was involved with Friends of the NRA.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marilyn; daughters, Paula (Aaron) Vnuk of Spencerville, Indiana, Amanda (Jay) Sandman of Farmington, Ann (Reverend Christen) Prumm of Nokomis, Illinois, and Beth Luedtke of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; sister Roxann Field of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Pam Luedtke of Hutchinson.
Rodney was preceded in death by his siblings, Karen Luedtke (infant), Donna (Howard) Brinkman, Wayne Luedtke; and brother-in-law Milton Field.
His final words to everyone are, "Jesus is Lord”.
Arrangements entrusted to Divine Mercy Funeral Home. Services are private. To sign the online guest book, go to divinemercyfuneralhome.com.