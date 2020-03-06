Jan. 20, 2020
Roger Allen Buck, 62, passed away on Jan. 20th, 2020. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., on March 28th, 2020, at St. Paul Cemetery in Green Isle, Minnesota, followed by a luncheon at The Grey Fox in Green Isle.
Roger was born Oct. 26th, 1957, at the Gaylord Community Hospital. The son of Harold L. and Arline D. Buck (Pederson). He was baptized as in infant Dec. 1st, 1957 by the Rev. John G. Bradyke of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington. He continued in his faith and was confirmed Aug. 12th, 1972 by the Rev. Robert H. Kruger of St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Kimball.
His family relocated several times due to his father’s employment. Roger attended schools in Dassel, Kimball and Brownton. Afterwards, Roger enlisted and served in the National Guard until his discharge on March 5th 1980. He then attended the Hutchinson Area Vocational School (Ridgewater College), continuing his education and pursuing a degree in Welding.
Roger married Deborah Kay Lanners on April 22nd, 1983 in Watertown, South Dakota. The marriage was blessed with four children, Michael, David, Amanda and Josh. Roger’s hobbies included radio-controlled cars, aircraft and helicopters. His true passion was fishing various lakes in Minnesota, the Minnesota River and Canadian Boundary Waters with his children, grandchildren, other family members and friends. Roger cherished time spent with his grandchildren above all.
Roger was employed throughout his life at various jobs, primarily in manufacturing. He was last employed at Miller Manufacturing, in Glencoe at the time of his death.
He will be missed dearly and remembered by his family, friends and others that knew him as a quiet and independent man.
Survived by his children, Michael (Linn) Buck, David (Ashley) Buck, Amanda Buck and Josh Buck, all of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Matayah Buck, Marshall Buck, Olivia Torres, Audrey Buck and Lucy Buck; former wife Deborah; brothers, Wayne and Jerry Buck and their families of Hutchinson; sister Kathy Buck and her family of Lafayette; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Katherine Buck; maternal grandparents, Soren and Ellen Pederson; his parents, Harold and Arline Buck; sister Bonnie Callander; many uncles, aunts, cousins and other extended family.