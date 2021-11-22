Nov. 19, 2021
Roger David Lhotka, 76, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at his residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Roger Lhotka will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Matthew Wiering will be the Celebrant. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. A Time of gathering will begin at 8:30 a.m., on Saturday morning, Nov. 27, 2021, AT THE CHURCH.
Roger David Lhotka arrived this side of Heaven on Feb. 2, 1945, at the municipal hospital in Glencoe, the sixth of seven children born to George and Mary (Wosmek) Lhotka. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in the Catholic faith.
He attended grades 1-8 at St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1963. After graduation, he worked odd jobs around town that summer before deciding to enlist in the Army. He served beginning in Aug. 1963 and earned the rank of Sergeant before he was honorably discharged in Aug. 1966. While in the service, Roger received an M1 Rifle Marksmanship trophy, achieving the high score of 98/100 competing against 1,000 men.
On Mar. 11, 1965, Roger was united in marriage to Genevieve Shimanski, celebrating 56 years together. Their marriage was blessed with six children.
In his early years after leaving the army, Roger worked for Advanced Machine in Mound, and Maresh Furniture Store and Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Beginning in the early 1970s, Roger perfected his carpentry skills working 16 years with his brothers, Donnie and Larry, with Lhotka Construction. They built many local residential homes and some commercial buildings in and around the Silver Lake area, including Maresh Funeral Home. He then served 18 years as Custodian at Silver Lake Catholic Schools before retiring in 2006.
Roger was actively involved as a volunteer in the Silver Lake community. He served on the Silver Lake Fire Department for 25+ years and was a member of the Silver Lake Legion, Silver Lake Sportsmen Club and Knights of Columbus.
Roger loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and the annual walleye fishing trips to Canada. One of many special highlights in his time in the great outdoors was his successful elk hunting trip to Colorado. He loved playing cards and had especially good luck playing 31. He enjoyed traveling, looking at the night sky on the back deck, watching the Vikings and Twins play (even when their records weren’t so hot), and welcoming visiting family and friends with his warm smile and twinkling, mischievous eyes. In recent years, he got into the tradition of passing along his late brother George’s love of Fireball whiskey to all.
Roger is survived by his loving and colorful wife Genny; daughters, Carol (Dean) Schauer, Brenda (Mike) Mickolichek and Carmen Dimond; sons, Jeff (Kelly) Lhotka and Tony (Martha) Lhotka; grandchildren, Steve and Chrissy Mickolichek, Alyssa Schauer and Josh Randt, Tina and Chris Bengston, Brittany and Joe Clemence, Mitch and Miriam Schauer, Nick Schauer, Alex Schauer, Brianna Dimond and special friend Dalton, Brandon Dimond, Brooke Dimond, Dylan Lhotka, Josie Lhotka, Bella Lhotka and Luna Lhotka; great-grandchildren, Ella, Genna and Ava Mickolichek, Mikey and Jordan Bengston, Grace and Stuart Clemence and Asher Schauer; brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Francis and Pok-Hui Lhotka, Larry and Janice Lhotka, Helen Lhotka, Joyce Lhotka, Gladys and Mike Carter, Bob and Sue Shimanski, Doris Jerabek, Ronnie and Mitzi Shimanski, John and Rosie Shimanski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and last, but certainly not least, his best four-legged furry friend, Petey.
He was preceded in death by his infant son John; his parents, George and Mary; brothers, Ray, Donnie and George; sister Beatrice; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Simon and Dolores Shimanski; brothers-in-law, Eddie Kulinski, Frank Hlavka, and Dale Jerabek; sisters-in-law, Lois Shimanski, Therese Hlavka, and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, the School Sisters of Notre Dame or memorial masses.
We are so grateful for your heartfelt and thoughtful words, outpouring of love and support, memorial and monetary gifts given in dad’s memory and all acts of kindness. May God bless and keep you all. Please accept this message as a token of our sincere gratitude as no acknowledgements will be sent
Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com