July 22, 2020
Roger “Fuzz” L. Schulz, 65, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service will be at a later date.
Roger, the son of Herbert and June (Otto) Schulz, was born in Hutchinson June 21, 1955. He was baptized that July at his parents’ home by the Rev. H.A. Hempel. He was later confirmed in his faith at Peace Lutheran Church March 30, 1969. Roger attended Hutchinson Public Schools, graduating in 1973.
After graduation, Roger worked in construction until entering the United States Army in 1974. He served as a helicopter crew chief with the 158th Aviation Battalion, 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was proud of his work with the “Challenge Battalion.” Roger was honorably discharged in 1977.
After returning to Hutchinson, Roger worked as a bartender at the Hutchinson Legion, where he was a member, and at 3M until he retired early because of health issues.
Roger enjoyed many leisure activities, including hunting, fishing, playing cards, golfing and cross-country skiing. He especially enjoyed taking his father and his friend, James Boll, on fishing outings and challenging both parents to games of cribbage. He and his special friend, SuzeAnn Schwarzrock, took many road trips over the years.
See ya later, Fuzz.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his special friend SuzeAnn Schwarzrock; sisters, Sandra (Duane) Hall, Mary (John) Melin and Cynthia (Michael) Fallon; niece Sara (Patrick) Weckman; nephews, Carl Melin, Aaron Hall and Andrew Hall; grandnieces, Kaitlin and Abigail Weckman; and grandnephews, Sean Weckman and Christopher Hall.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and June (Otto) Schulz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.