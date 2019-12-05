Nov. 25, 2019
Roger A. Hanson, 83, of Grove City died Monday, Nov. 25, at his home. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Roger Alan Hanson, son of Nestor and Dorothy (Hansen) Hanson, was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Minneapolis. He graduated from vocational high school and continued his education at Dunwoody Institute. He served in the Army Artillery Division from 1957-1960.
Roger was united in marriage to Carol Ann Adams Feb. 15, 1957, at St. Philips Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He raised his family in Minneapolis and moved to Grove City in 1986, after he and Carol became “empty nesters.”
Roger was a computer engineer at Control Data for many years. After retiring, he and Carol enjoyed traveling in their RV, taking cruises with family and close friends and making home improvements to his lake home.
He was a member of Buffalo Gun Club, Atwater Gun Club, active with the Lake Association on Long Lake and worked with the MPCA to improve the lake quality.
Roger was technology savvy and quite the history buff. He had a soft, gentle spirit and was a deep thinker. He was always studying and learning something new. He enjoyed trap shooting, attending live theater, listening to jazz music, studying physics and astronomy and had a passion for photography. His great love was his family.
He is survived by his children, Mike Hanson of Spring Park, Steve (Pam) Hanson of Champlin, Chris (Melissa) Hanson of Zimmerman, Marianne (Jim) Person of Buffalo and Karen Hanson of Montrose; grandchildren, Alex, Jeremy, Lucas, Landon, Hallie Jo, Hannah (Jordan), Sarah (Levi) Ender, Jimmy, Cally (Alex) Bedker, Bobby, Ben and Maddi; great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Aubree; and brothers, Joel (Linda) Hanson of Golden Valley and Randy (Twyla) Hanson of Andover.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nestor and Dorothy; and wife Carol.
