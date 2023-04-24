April 18, 2023
Roger A. Hopp, 79, of Greenleaf, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, at Lakeside Generations in Dassel. Gathering of family and friends was Saturday, April 22, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, Minnesota.
Roger Arlyn Hopp was born on June 5, 1943, in Hector Township. He was the son of Herman and Myrtle (Peterson) Hopp. Roger was baptized as an infant on July 18, 1943, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on June 30, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church in Brookfield Township. He received his education in Cosmos.
Roger was united in marriage to Shirley Hoff. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Rodney and Ronnie. They later divorced. Roger resided in Greenleaf.
Roger was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. He was a member of the local 49er's Union.
Roger enjoyed camping and tinkering in his shop. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.
Roger passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Lakeside Generations in Dassel, at the age of 79 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Roger is survived by his children, Rodney Hopp and his significant other, Kindy Sime of Greenleaf, Ronnie Hopp and his wife, Pam of Plymouth; grandchildren, Shelby Hopp, Garrett Sime; step-grandchildren, Jack Sueker, Joey Sueker; siblings, Russ Hopp and his wife, Janet of New Mexico, Wes Hopp and his wife, Barb of Greenleaf, Kevin Hopp and his wife, Connie of Hugo, Lorraine Mattheson and her husband, Don of Litchfield; many other relatives and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Myrtle Hopp; brothers, Curtis "Butch" Hopp, Richard "Dick" Hopp, and Kenneth "Ken" Hopp.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com